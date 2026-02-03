Repurpose These Two Kitchen Essentials For A Simple DIY Fertilizer

Whether you're growing plants in patio pots, raised beds, or directly in the ground, they sometimes need extra help in the form of fertilizer. You could visit a local garden center to find fertilizers tailored to your plant and soil needs, but that isn't always necessary. Whipping up a DIY fertilizer is a convenient hack to improve garden soil on a shoestring budget, especially when it relies on some common kitchen scraps and staples.

Banana peels and vinegar can be combined to create a liquid fertilizer that contains minerals such as calcium and magnesium, plus antioxidants, thanks to the peels. The vinegar helps extract those nutrients so they end up in the liquid. Vinegar also lowers the soil's pH temporarily, making it more acidic. This could come in handy with plants that prefer acidic soil, such as blueberries, hydrangeas, roses, and even tomatoes. A highly-rated soil pH tester can help determine your garden's acidity levels.

One benefit of this recipe is that it works with any number of banana peels, as long as there is enough vinegar to fully cover them. Keeping the peels fully submerged helps prevent mold from forming.