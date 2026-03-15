How To DIY Mulch For Your Garden With The Help Of Green Tea Leaves

The purpose of mulching your garden is to provide it with a protective barrier that helps regulate temperatures, retain moisture, suppress weeds, and even provide nutrients for the soil over time as things break down. If you're a fan of green teas, you might want to consider making your own DIY mulch using the spent green tea leaves.

Green tea can be an effective mulch in its own right. It's full of the beneficial nitrogen (with an approximate NPK ratio of 4.5-.6-.5) that will encourage soil health. Being an organic material, green tea leaves also encourage microbes that will help break it down into compost and continue feeding the soil for a long time to come. Plus, using the tea leaves helps reduce waste (unless you're already composting them). Avoid mulching or composting any teabags, however, as even natural teabags often have some plastic in them.

Making your own green tea mulch is a simple affair. Collect your used green tea leaves, spread them out on a surface, and allow them to partially dry (do this sooner rather than later, to avoid mold or mildew). Spread them in a thin layer over the soil at the base of your plant (or mix into the soil), and water. What this does is mimic a type of homemade liquid fertilizer, extracting the nutrients from the tea leaves, allowing them to leach into the soil while the leaves themselves decompose.