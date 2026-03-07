Quickly Remove Ice From Your Driveway With A Simple Rock Salt Trick

Removing ice from your driveway is an inevitable task for anyone living where freezing conditions regularly occur. For most, it is not a pleasant undertaking, so the goal is to get it done as quickly as possible. To that end, there are a number of ice melt and deicing products on the market, each of which have their pros and cons. However, the old-school options of sand or rock salt are still the most often used to gain traction and melt ice and snow on driveways. If you happen to be among those who still rely on rock salt for your ice melting needs, you can clear your driveway much more quickly by simply adding a bit of warm water.

The reason warm water expedites the effectiveness of rock salt has to do with how salt works as a deicing agent. Essentially, rock salt lowers the freezing point or temperature at which water turns to ice. As it mixes with the accumulated ice, it begins to make a brine solution or slush, which freezes at a much lower temperature than plain water. Once it gets started, this becomes something of a perpetuating process. Making a salty solution using warm water, instead of sprinkling solid salt, creeps into cracks, divots, and openings in the ice, creating more briny slush as that ice melts. Adding warm (not hot) water dissolves the salt and kickstarts the melting of ice, speeding up the whole slush-creating process.