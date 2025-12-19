Shoveling Or Salting: Which Should You Do First When Clearing Off Snow

The key to effective use of salt is to keep things to a minimum. Surprising as it may sound, it only takes about a mug of salt to treat 10 sidewalk squares or about a 20-foot length of driveway. Apply the salt only after you've cleared as much snow and ice as possible from the driveway, walkway, and front steps. Use the salt only in areas where ice is visible or where it's often a problem, such as a spot on your driveway where icicles drip from your home and the water refreezes. Spread salt out evenly, rather than in clumps, for maximum effectiveness. Even when done properly, the salt requires either sunshine or friction, such as driving over it, to be activated so it can melt ice in those areas.

Applying salt ahead of predicted snow or freezing rain only works if the ground is comparatively warm, as may be the case when there are a series of days where the temperature is well above freezing before it drops. Also, if heavy snowfall happens after you've salted the driveway and then you shovel, you're just scooping and throwing some of that salt along with the snow. Salt would then end up not only in the soil, but also waterways and even underground water sources. In either case, salt changes the pH of the surrounding area, which could be detrimental to the environment.

Keep in mind, too, that rock salt (sodium chloride) only works if it's about 15 degrees Fahrenheit outside or warmer, so applying it in colder weather affects the environment eventually, but won't help the snowiest situations. Using an alternate de-icing product such as magnesium chloride is one of those hacks that make snow and ice removal easier. Magnesium chloride can work down to negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit, plus it's safer for plants and the environment.