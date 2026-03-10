Deter Squirrels From Your Bird Feeder With An Underrated Plant In The Mint Family

Using pennyroyal to keep squirrels off your bird feeder is much like growing mint to keep them out of your garden. The idea is to create a barrier deterring them. With that in mind, the simplest solution for using pennyroyal as a method for keeping squirrels off your feeder is to plant it around the base of the feeder pole. To that end, given that it does best in areas of partial sunlight, pennyroyal can typically be easily grown in what are also the best locations for bird feeders.

While a ring of pennyroyal around the base may deter a squirrel approaching from the ground, it is still necessary to place your feeder in accordance with the 5-7-9 rule for protecting it from squirrels. This means feeders need to be 7 feet away from a vertical position from which a squirrel could jump and 9 feet from any overhead structure that squirrels can use as a launch pad.

Once established, pennyroyal does require regular watering, although fertilization typically isn't needed. Pruning, however, is essential to keep the plants not only maintained, but also contained. Again, pennyroyal, like many members of the mint family, can rapidly spread outside its intended area if not monitored and maintained.