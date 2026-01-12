Protect Your Bird Feeder From Squirrels With The Help Of The 5-7-9 Rule

You might call that seed-filled object in your yard a bird feeder, but to a squirrel, it's a squirrel feeder, especially if squirrels can reach it without too much trouble. And "too much trouble" isn't even a concept to squirrels; they'll go to great lengths to get the snacks they spot dangling somewhere in your yard a la Mark Rober's backyard squirrel maze/ninja warrior series on YouTube. If you'd rather the birds enjoy the food you put out for them squirrel-free, a simple 5-7-9 rule makes it easy to figure out where to hang your bird feeders so that the squirrels don't run off with the spoils.

The 5-7-9 rule refers to the number of feet squirrels can jump vertically, horizontally, and from above, respectively. If you keep your feeders outside of the 5-7-9 zone, squirrels are far less likely to access those snack-worthy seeds. They'll still be hungry, though, so consider this DIY method to satisfy squirrels while keeping them off your bird feeders.

A bird feeder is one of the things attracting raccoons to your yard, too, and the 5-7-9 rule will make it much more difficult for them to reach the actual feeder as well, since raccoons don't really jump vertically, and only 3 or 4 feet horizontally. They're likely to still come around for any spilled seeds, however, so clean under your feeder daily to deter them from considering your yard a dining stop.