We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Squirrels are notorious for ravaging bird feeders, swiping seeds, and often destroying the feeders in the process. Backyard birders are often at their wits end in attempts to dissuade squirrels from assaulting their feeders, a behavior that is not only costly, but also prevents birds from frequenting the feeding stations. One potential solution some advocate for is providing the squirrels their own separate meal plan. However, you may want to think twice before trying this trick to keep squirrels away from your bird feeder.

Advertisement

The idea behind feeding squirrels in order to keep them away from bird feeders is the belief that if the squirrels can satiate their appetites at their own feeding stations, they won't bother the birds. However, this has the potential to backfire in numerous ways. For one, putting out food such as nuts and corn can end up attracting even more squirrels, as well as many other small animal species. As a result, you may exacerbate the problem as your yard may soon become overrun with squirrels who will devour not just the food intended for them, but also that in the bird feeders.

In addition to drawing in more squirrels, wildlife experts caution against feeding squirrels for several reasons. As wild animals, squirrels are quite capable of fending for themselves. Should they be fed by people, squirrels will often become reliant on that and abandon their natural foraging. Furthermore, as they become more accustomed to these free meals, they can become increasingly aggressive towards people and other animals in your backyard.

Advertisement