Think Twice Before Trying This Trick To Keep Squirrels Away From Your Bird Feeder
Squirrels are notorious for ravaging bird feeders, swiping seeds, and often destroying the feeders in the process. Backyard birders are often at their wits end in attempts to dissuade squirrels from assaulting their feeders, a behavior that is not only costly, but also prevents birds from frequenting the feeding stations. One potential solution some advocate for is providing the squirrels their own separate meal plan. However, you may want to think twice before trying this trick to keep squirrels away from your bird feeder.
The idea behind feeding squirrels in order to keep them away from bird feeders is the belief that if the squirrels can satiate their appetites at their own feeding stations, they won't bother the birds. However, this has the potential to backfire in numerous ways. For one, putting out food such as nuts and corn can end up attracting even more squirrels, as well as many other small animal species. As a result, you may exacerbate the problem as your yard may soon become overrun with squirrels who will devour not just the food intended for them, but also that in the bird feeders.
In addition to drawing in more squirrels, wildlife experts caution against feeding squirrels for several reasons. As wild animals, squirrels are quite capable of fending for themselves. Should they be fed by people, squirrels will often become reliant on that and abandon their natural foraging. Furthermore, as they become more accustomed to these free meals, they can become increasingly aggressive towards people and other animals in your backyard.
How to protect your bird feeder from squirrels
As is the case in real estate, the main factor to keeping squirrels off your feeders is location, location, location. So, you should be sure and put bird feeders in the right place to help reduce the risk of them being raided by squirrels. This means making sure the feeders are elevated, for one thing. However, obviously squirrels can climb, so it is best to hang feeders on a pole or shepherd's hook as opposed to tree limbs. You can fit these poles with a baffle to keep squirrels from reaching the feeders. Additionally, choose a location that is clear of any objects squirrels may use to get within jumping range, such as fences and tree branches.
You can also use scents and natural oils such as cinnamon to repel squirrels and keep them away from bird feeders. The natural oil can be rubbed on the feeder pole or cinnamon powder can be sprinkled around the base of the pole or mixed in with the bird seed. Hot pepper is another additive which will prevent squirrels from robbing the seed stash but will not deter birds. This can be done by simply mixing some red pepper flakes into your regular bird seed each time you fill the feeder.
If squirrels are a common issue in your yard, you should also invest in a squirrel-proof feeder, such as the Squirrel Buster Mini Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder. These feeders are encased in a metal mesh with only small feeding ports for birds to access the seeds. To the squirrel, these devices are akin to sticking an arm up a vending machine in a futile effort to grab the snacks within. Other models are fitted with a dome or baffle to prevent squirrels from accessing the feeder.