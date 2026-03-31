Don't Throw Out This Kitchen Leftover: Turn It Into A DIY Fertilizer Perfect For Carrot Seeds

Due in part to the tiny size of their seeds, carrots can be a bit tricky to sow and grow. Too many seeds that sprout in a small area result in overcrowded carrots that require thinning as they sprout. They're best planted about 2 inches apart, but it can be tough to spread them out evenly when distributing a packet on its own. Meanwhile there's the problem of fertilizer: Too much nitrogen in the soil can make the carrots grow unattractive, hairlike rootlets. For this reason, some popular fertilizers should be avoided when planting carrots. Fortunately, there's a fix for both issues: Used coffee grounds.

One common hack for dispersing carrot seeds evenly is to mix them into dry, fine, washed sand in a shaker. The tiny seeds get evenly distributed in the sand, allowing for a better spread when sowing. And while there's nothing wrong with sand, the beauty of using coffee grounds is that you're adding a biodegradable component with some soil amendment properties, and repurposing kitchen waste all at the same time.

While coffee grounds have a nitrogen-rich blend of nutrients, spent grounds are only around 2.3 percent nitrogen, .06 percent phosphorus, and .6 percent potassium. When mixed into a potting soil or potting compost, spent coffee grounds can help nourish the soil surrounding your carrot seeds and carrots, without overpowering them with nitrogen. As the grounds break down, they act as a slow-release fertilizer.