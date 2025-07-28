Repurpose Old Salt And Pepper Shakers To Easily Plant Small Seeds

Growing your own food or flowers from seed is a rewarding experience, especially once the first evidence of a new sprout pops up through the soil. If you're growing more than a couple of the same plant, proper spacing is important so they have room to grow and thrive. Thankfully, most seed packets provide all the details needed for ideal growing conditions. When it comes to tiny seeds, a handy kitchen staple — such as an old salt or pepper shaker — can make spacing them much easier.

Seeds that are somewhat large, such as virtually any sunflower variety, are simple to space since the seeds are large enough to hold between your finger and thumb and press them into the soil exactly where you want them. Smaller seeds such as carrots, lettuce, snapdragons, or a wildflower seed mix are so tiny they're hard to handle with any degree of accuracy. It's easy to spill the seeds when pouring them into your hand, for instance, and good luck finding them all after that. When pouring them out of your hand or directly from the packet into a garden plot or starter pot, it's nearly impossible to pour the right amount of seeds out in one place. Loads of seeds may spill out into the same square inch of soil, which results in plant overcrowding if even half of them sprout. And this is where those salt and pepper shakers come into play.

Alongside your spare shakers, the only other thing you'll need is a garden-friendly filler to pair with the seeds. (And while you're in the mood for upcycling items from the kitchen, you can repurpose mason jars to make unique bird feeders.)