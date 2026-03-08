A Tried-And-True Plant Combination That'll Brighten Up Your Front Yard

Both hydrangeas and boxwoods are low-maintenance, and since they have similar soil and sun requirements, they thrive very well close together. When planting this tried-and-true combo, plant your hydrangeas first, in the early spring after the last frost has passed. Find a good spot for both the hydrangeas and boxwoods that gets full sun in the morning with some afternoon shade. You want moist, well-draining soil that keeps plenty of moisture without being soggy. If you feel your soil is draining too much, add mulch to help retain moisture. Plant the hydrangea bushes 3 to 10 feet apart and dig the hole as deep as the root ball is tall, and two to three times wider than the root ball. After placing it in the hole, fill the hole halfway with the soil you dug out to make the hole and water your hydrangeas. After the water has drained, fill the hole the rest of the way with the remaining soil, and water again.

You can plant boxwoods at the same time you plant your hydrangeas, in the early spring. Space your boxwood about 2 to 3 feet apart unless you want them to look like distinct bushes. You can space them about 3 to 4 feet apart in that case. You also want to position boxwood 2 to 3 feet in front of the hydrangea bushes so there is no overcrowding, but they are still close enough for the boxwood to add support to the hydrangea bushes. Spacing them properly will ensure there is plenty of air circulation for the plants. This planting arrangement will create a lovely layered look that highlights both of these plants and really brightens up your front yard.