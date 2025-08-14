How To Keep Hydrangeas From Drooping After Heavy Rain

Why do so many people plant hydrangeas in their home landscapes? Big blooms. Yep, you like big blooms, and you cannot lie — and hydrangeas certainly deliver. In fact, hydrangea blooms can range from 3 to 12 inches in diameter, depending on the specific variety. With names like 'Big Daddy' and 'Incrediball,' you know these are some powerhouse blooms. What's more, these flowers have lasting power, giving you color from late spring through fall. So, it can be a bummer when your hydrangea blooms droop to the ground after a big rainstorm. But there could be a surprising fix: skipping spring pruning might provide extra support to those lovely flowers.

So, what's making your once-perky hydrangeas droop? Sometimes it's just their own bold blooms weighing them down, especially on top-heavy varieties. But floppy stems can also signal deeper issues like poor drainage, weak plant structure, declining health, or even too much humidity in the air. Those downward-facing flowers aren't giving up. With the right support and maybe even using alum powder to keep your hydrangea flourishing, you can help your hydrangeas stand tall again and bring their signature charm back to eye level.