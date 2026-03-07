How The Stars Of Fixer To Fabulous Transform A Small Yard Into A Private Little Oasis

A concrete slab serves as a nice base for your oasis if you're looking to incorporate tables and chairs. If you have a slab that's in good shape already, clean it up as much as you can using a degreaser like the Oil Eater cleaner degreaser. Add a base coat of concrete paint for a fresh background color, letting it dry as recommended. Of course, a new concrete slab is also an option. You can use the Daxos tile stencil that was featured in "Fixer to Fabulous" to create the look from the episode, buy another large outdoor stencil design, or DIY your own out of mylar. Either way, as Jenny Marrs says in the episode, it "helps define the space and set it apart." Finally, apply a sealant to protect the concrete for years to come.

If your project area is near a neighbor's property, a privacy fence or wall could make the space feel a lot more private. Check your local zoning laws and HOA regulations first to ensure you can build the fence you want. Also ask about any required permits, as some locales have different rules for different types of fences and structures. Alternatively, trees can add natural privacy to your yard, though this may not be possible in limited spaces. You can even add privacy with a DIY moveable screen and plant wall.

Adorn your space with a nice dining table set, or some long, narrow benches for part of the seating, as Dave and Jenny Marrs did. A small fire pit could make the space feel comfy after dark, or add string lights for a festive atmosphere.