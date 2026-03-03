What To Know Before Buying A Snapper Riding Lawn Mower

Snapper has hit the retail and e-commerce scene again with the April 2025 release of the 42" Snapper T42 lawn tractor with a US MSRP of $2,499. The 13-position cut height adjustment and Gator G4 mulching blades ensure that your lawn gets a great cut every time. The 15-inch seat and LED headlights means you can mow even when the sun has started to go down. Powering this, naturally, is a Briggs & Stratton EX1900 with a 19hp engine. On the brand's website, so far it has 4.8 out of 5 stars, with 12 reviews. DustinS0725_4277 gives the new mower 5 stars and notes, "Has a very durable deck it's a welded deck not stamped. Motor Runs and mows amazing great performance. Good versatility on my hills climbs them with ease. Good a safety features maintenance of the deck is easy to clean."

Most reviewers on the Consumer Affairs website praise their Snapper mowers from various eras, with many reviewers owning theirs more than 10 years. James from Bryan, TX said he has owned three Snapper mowers over the years, the first one lasting 10 years, the second for eight years, and the current one is at nine years and still running. Marianne from Las Vegas loves her Snapper riding mower despite it costing more than some others, and praised the excellent customer service of the company. There are no Consumer Affairs reviews for the new T42. Regardless of the mower you choose, taking care of your machine — including regular cleaning, sharpening the blades, and choosing the best fuel for your mower — is key to keeping it going for years.