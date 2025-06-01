Riding Mower Or Lawn Tractor: How To Determine The Best One For Your Yard
While proper mowing techniques can control weeds and help ensure a lush, healthy lawn, that can be tough to accomplish without the right equipment. However, among the most common mistakes when buying a mower is choosing the wrong size or type. For those with lawns exceeding the practical size for a push or walk-behind mower, the choice typically comes down to riding mower or lawn tractor. Size, terrain, and type of lawn care tasks you routinely deal with besides mowing will all play a role in making the right decision.
In reality, riding mowers and lawn tractors are very similar and often times confused for one another. However, there are a number of difference which can impact how the machine performs and whether it fully meets your needs. So, when it is time to buy a new mower, you need to fully assess your lawn care needs. You need to take into account not only the size of your yard, but also the type of grass, any slopes or hills, and the need to use the machine for other purposes, such as aerating your lawn, pulling utility trailers, or clearing snow.
Generally speaking, lawn tractors are going to be larger and more powerful than riding mowers. Because of this, they are capable of performing a broad range of tasks beyond just mowing, whereas riding mowers are pretty much made for mowing. However, while lawn tractors are more powerful, riding mowers tend to be more maneuverable. Of course, affordability is always a consideration, and there are often significant differences between the two when it comes to cost.
Reasons to choose a riding mower
Many riding, or ride-on, mowers have their mowing deck in a forward position, as opposed to the center positioning on most lawn tractors. This includes rear engine riding models and zero-turns. Each type of riding mower is lighter and more maneuverable than lawn tractors, which makes them a much better choice if you have a smaller yard or one requiring frequent, tight turns. At that point, you bigger decision will be whether a you want a traditional riding mower or if a zero-turn mower is right for your lawn and what size mowing deck is required.
Another plus for riding mowers is they tend to be less expensive than lawn tractors, although you certainly can find more expensive models. If mowing grass is your only concern, there is no need to pay for the extra capabilities of a lawn tractor. Most likely you will be able to find a budget-friendly riding mower that is more than capable of efficiently and effectively taking care of your lawn care duties. Additionally, because riding mowers are usually smaller than lawn tractors, they take up less room, which is no small consideration if you have limited storage space.
Reasons to choose a lawn tractor
A lawn tractor is a good choice if you have a lot of yar or need to handle a variety of tasks on a big scale like mulching. Keep in mind that if you choose a lawn tractor, you may need to pick up a push mower as well to deal with tight spaces. However, the added cost of a small push mower is likely worth it, given that lawn tractors have larger cutting decks for big yards, and can be fitted with various attachments for other tasks.
When it comes to attachments, there is a litany of products that can be added to different models of mowers. Lightweight attachments like the Agri-Fab tow-behind lawn dethatcher can be used with almost any tractor that has a tow hitch. However, other attachments are designed for specific models. From mulchers to snow plows, if you have a specific need, you should see if the attachment is available for the model you are considering before completing the purchase.
Keep in mind those attachments come with additional price tags and require storage space and maintenance as well. Additionally, you need to make sure to choose a model with a large enough engine, when it's time to pick a new mower, to handle the attachments and the tasks they are meant to accomplish. While this will increase the sticker price, the investment to have so many tools in one machine can be well worth it.