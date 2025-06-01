Riding Mower Or Lawn Tractor: How To Determine The Best One For Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While proper mowing techniques can control weeds and help ensure a lush, healthy lawn, that can be tough to accomplish without the right equipment. However, among the most common mistakes when buying a mower is choosing the wrong size or type. For those with lawns exceeding the practical size for a push or walk-behind mower, the choice typically comes down to riding mower or lawn tractor. Size, terrain, and type of lawn care tasks you routinely deal with besides mowing will all play a role in making the right decision.

In reality, riding mowers and lawn tractors are very similar and often times confused for one another. However, there are a number of difference which can impact how the machine performs and whether it fully meets your needs. So, when it is time to buy a new mower, you need to fully assess your lawn care needs. You need to take into account not only the size of your yard, but also the type of grass, any slopes or hills, and the need to use the machine for other purposes, such as aerating your lawn, pulling utility trailers, or clearing snow.

Generally speaking, lawn tractors are going to be larger and more powerful than riding mowers. Because of this, they are capable of performing a broad range of tasks beyond just mowing, whereas riding mowers are pretty much made for mowing. However, while lawn tractors are more powerful, riding mowers tend to be more maneuverable. Of course, affordability is always a consideration, and there are often significant differences between the two when it comes to cost.

