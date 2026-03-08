Ditch Chemical Fertilizers - Your Garden Will Thrive With This Natural Alternative

To make a batch of simple DIY fertilizer at home, start by collecting fish scraps. These can be reserved from your own fishing trips, or donated by local fishmongers or grocery outlets. Once you've got a sizable pile of fish heads, gills, bones, and guts lying around, scoop them into a securely lidded 5-gallon bucket to let them ferment. If you've got a high-quality blender on hand, you can choose to blend the animal byproduct before emulsifying, but it's not necessary. Chopping them into smaller bits with a knife will also help speed the process.

To ferment your fish, you'll want to add in some sugars, such as unsulfured molasses, raw cane sugar, or soft brown sugar, to feed the microbes. It also helps to include a small amount of a lactic acid-based ferment such as kimchi or sauerkraut. This will import helpful microbes which will break down the enzymes in your fish parts, speeding up the fermentation process. A few optional handfuls of sawdust or wood chips from untreated wood will help mitigate the smell of this pungent ferment, aerate the mxi, and balance out some of the high levels of nitrogen (fish acts as a nitrogen-rich "green" in compost).

Finally, add three parts rain water or distilled water (avoid chlorinated water) to your mixture, stir it up like a bubbling cauldron of magical plant-growth serum, and set aside, covered, for several weeks. Periodically burp this gaseous mixture (remove the lid) to relieve pressure, and give it follow-up stirs to encourage airflow. When your mixture is finally ready to debut, you'll want to dilute it: Roughly two tablespoons of fish concentrate to one gallon of water. Apply once every week or so around the roots, or sprayed on plant leaves and stems.