Winter Is Almost Here - How To Choose The Best Fertilizer To Protect Your Lawn

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fertilizing during fall is one of the best ways to prepare your lawn for winter. However, to properly protect your lawn from frost, freezes, and the overall colder conditions presented by winter weather, you not only need to fertilize at the right time, but also use the right fertilizer. When it comes to choosing the best fertilizer to protect your lawn over the winter, you should consider factors such as the nutritional makeup of the mix, release time, and method of application, as well as the type of grass you have, your geographic region, and the soil composition of your lawn.

The first thing you must do before you begin perusing the fertilizer section at the hardware store is determine what type of grass — cool or warm season — you have growing in your lawn. This is important because both types of grass have different growing seasons and, thus, require different types of fertilizers to prepare for winter. Using the wrong fertilizer can actually ruin your lawn. Some of the more common cool season grasses include Kentucky bluegrass, tall fescue, creeping fescue, and perennial ryegrass. Examples of warm season grasses are Bermuda, centipede, St. Augustine, and zoysia.

As a general rule, cool season grasses are grown in the northern parts of the US, while warm season grasses are found in the southern portions. However, there are some areas in the mid-section of the country in which either type can be grown. If you are unsure which type you have, you can attempt to match the characteristics using online resources or have a lawn care expert assess your lawn.