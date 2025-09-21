10 Common Gardening Mistakes That Are Horrible For The Environment

Few gardening practices have such far-reaching consequences for the environment as using synthetic or chemical fertilizers, yet it's not surprising that gardeners have come to depend on them. Plants need nitrogen to grow strong, but they can't absorb it directly from the atmosphere. Synthetic fertilizers offer a quick fix as most are made with ammonia, a form of nitrogen plants can absorb once it's converted in the soil. The result is faster-growing, stronger plants. Which begs the question: what's the problem?

For one, producing and using chemical fertilizers generate significant greenhouse gas emissions, making them an important, controllable contributor to global warming. The manufacturing process alone requires high heat, high pressure, and fossil fuels, which release carbon dioxide. Once applied, these fertilizers release nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas considered to be 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide when it comes to trapping heat. While some heat-trapping gases do occur naturally in Earth's atmosphere, a century of research has demonstrated that excess buildup from manmade causes contribute to rising seas, stronger storms, and unstable ecosystems.

Closer to home, chemical fertilizers also wreak havoc on soil health, causing it to become acidic, compacted, and inhospitable to beneficial microbes. With microbial diversity in decline, the soil struggles to break down organic matter, cycle nutrients, and suppress plant diseases. In effect, fertilizers boost short-term growth while undermining your soil's immune system; leaving behind depleted land, polluted water, and supercharged greenhouse gases. While your backyard garden is hardly in the same league as global corporate farms when it comes to synthetic fertilizer use, the better choice is to build your soil naturally with compost, manure, or other organic amendments, which feed plants while strengthening the ecosystem instead of stripping it.