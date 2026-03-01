These Common Driveway Materials Make Snow Removal Even Easier

Driveway pavers are a bit unique in that they aren't one uniform surface like asphalt or concrete. Instead, the driveway is made up of a number of smaller materials set in place, in the same way bricks or cobblestones have been used on streets for centuries. Pavers can move and flex with moisture and freeze-thaw cycles, so they're less likely to crack. When they do crack, it's much easier to replace a few pavers compared to a large concrete slab or chunk of asphalt.

Permeable pavers have an added benefit: They're porous, allowing moisture through so it doesn't pool on top creating ice or causing cracks. When polymeric sand is used between pavers, water easily runs down through the channels preventing ice buildup and reducing the chances of your driveway turning into an ice skating rink the next time temperatures drop. Some permeable pavers are made of synthetic materials and retain a higher temperature within them than other driveway materials. This could help melt things faster. There is one downside: With some permeable pavers, you may have to keep your shovel blade or snow blower slightly above the ground to avoid hitting the individual edges of the pavers.

Maintaining your pavers during the warmer months is important for creating a less labor-intensive winter. Weeds may eventually grow between pavers, and if they aren't cleared out, your snow shovel may catch against them. Enough weeds can create an uneven paver surface, further complicating your winter chores.