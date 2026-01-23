Have Some Cracks In Your Concrete Driveway? Try This Budget-Friendly Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how nice the concrete driveway, or how well-maintained, cracks happen. The ground might shift over time, minuscule cracks grow into larger ones, or the driveway apron gets damaged by heavy equipment. In any case, replacing a large slab or the entire driveway can get expensive, running into the thousands. For relatively minor cracks, it makes more sense to do repairs yourself using a sealant specifically designed for filling concrete cracks. The best type for a concrete driveway is something that flexes and holds up to all sorts of weather, such as Loctite's PL concrete self-leveling polyurethane sealant. With a 10-ounce tube that fits a standard caulk gun, expect nearly 31 feet of crack coverage with a ¼-inch bead of sealant. If you don't have a caulk gun, some brands offer a squeeze bottle similar to a condiment bottle, allowing you to squirt sealant directly from a narrow nozzle. The best part? This fix will only set you back about $10.

The reason you want to fix cracks ASAP is that moisture seeps into them, washing out the soil beneath the concrete. Eventually this creates gaps and uneven subsurfaces which can undermine a concrete slab, causing it to sink or buckle. Water in the cracks can also repeatedly freeze and thaw, causing more structural damage. Even weeds can expand cracks and ruin your driveway. Pressure washing your driveway helps prevent cracks, but it can't stop what's already underway.

A self-leveling sealant is ideal for filling cracks because it smooths itself out, with no tooling needed. It's designed for horizontal surfaces, while a non-sag concrete sealant, designed for both vertical and horizontal surfaces, can also work. Some brands work on multiple surface types such as masonry, so those could come in handy elsewhere around the yard (check the label or manufacturer's website).