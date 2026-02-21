Add Year-Round Color To Your Yard With A Flowering Shrub Cardinals Love

Cardinals are beautiful songbirds that can add cheer and color to your garden, so it's no wonder people often want to see more of them. You can attract more cardinals by moving your bird feeder, but to take your garden to the next level there's a flowering shrub you should consider planting. Simpson's stopper (Myrcianthes fragrans), also called twinberry or nakedwood, is native to Florida, easy to grow in-ground in the warmer regions of the United States (and in containers elsewhere), and beloved by birds and pollinators alike.

Simpson's stopper is a densely growing shrub, perfect for songbirds like cardinals to seek shelter in. During late spring and early summer, small white flowers fill the branches and perfume the air, giving way to orange and red berries a few months later. Even after the flowers fade and the berries are gone, Simpson's stopper adds color to your yard, as it's an evergreen. The bark is also quite pretty — it's light gray, sometimes with a slight reddish tint, and has an interesting texture. While most of the bark is smooth, patches will sometimes peel or flake off, giving it a more mottled appearance, somewhat like a sycamore tree.

The flowers are particularly attractive to pollinators, making this shrub a great plant to grow to attract butterflies. The berries are a food source for cardinals and other birds, drawing them to your garden during late summer and early fall. Depending on the variety, where they're planted, and how you prune them, Simpson's stoppers can grow up to 20 feet tall in its native Florida, or no higher than five feet when growing the 'Compacta' dwarf cultivar. They're highly adaptable and easy to grow, so even beginning gardeners can enjoy this beautiful shrub and the cardinals it attracts.