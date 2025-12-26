Attract More Cardinals To Your Yard This Winter With This Bird Feeder Tip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something stunning about seeing a cardinal or two against the backdrop of a snowy winter's day. It seems to be a shared sentiment: Seven states have chosen the northern cardinal as their state bird, and most of those states get their fair share of snow. When winter hits, one way to keep birds coming to your yard all winter long is by providing the basics they need: Food, shelter, and water. But it's not just about refilling a bird feeder in your yard. Cardinals, like many other species, prefer certain settings that make them feel more comfortable and safe around bird feeders. Hanging the feeder in a somewhat sheltered spot, particularly under or near trees, with somewhere to land nearby will result in more cardinals at the feeder.
Place the feeders downwind of areas where predators may hide, yet near enough to shrubs, trees, or other areas where cardinals can rest or take cover. Alternatively, just during winter time, consider placing a few feeders by your house or even on your porch or deck railing that might be more protected from snow. Keeping the feeders well above the ground can help prevent cats from reaching them, too. Using a feeder that's comfortable for cardinals to use — such as a tray or platform feeder — will keep them on the lookout near their new favorite feeding spot. Once you fill that feeder with the seeds they love best, they'll keep coming back for more, adding colorful cheer to your wintry backyard scene.
Setting up a cardinal-friendly winter bird feeder
When it comes to bird feeders, cardinals are most comfortable with a style that allows them to stay upright, such as a platform or tray feeder, like the Perky-Pet durable cardinal bird feeder. Hopper-style feeders, that don't require frequent refills, also work. Though cardinals can use tube-style feeders, they work best if there is a large perch sturdy enough for the bigger birds.
Cardinals like to scope out feeders from a safe place before flying to them, so don't hang the feeder in an open, unprotected space where birds could be more vulnerable to predators. Cardinals enjoy thick shrubs or evergreen trees with places to hide before and after eating (they like to rest after a good meal), just a short flight away.
However, hanging a few feeders next to your home for the winter makes things a little easier on you during snowy weather, too. Clusters of feeders grouped near your home can provide shelter and more fuel for your guests if you fill your feeder with the seeds that cardinals love best. Black oil sunflower seed is fairly large and provides loads of much-needed energy when in-the-wild food sources may be scarce. Other birds such as chickadees, titmice, finches, and woodpeckers also love this variety of sunflower seed, so you'll likely attract some other adorable birds along with the cardinals. If you only buy one kind of bird seed, this is the one to get.
Finally, don't forget the water. Help cardinals stay hydrated in winter by offering warm water in a dark-colored birdbath. During winter, keep the birdbath in direct sunlight so the light can warm the basin materials. Dark colors absorb and retain heat, which prevents birdbath water from freezing a little longer on moderately cold days.