Attract More Cardinals To Your Yard This Winter With This Bird Feeder Tip

There's something stunning about seeing a cardinal or two against the backdrop of a snowy winter's day. It seems to be a shared sentiment: Seven states have chosen the northern cardinal as their state bird, and most of those states get their fair share of snow. When winter hits, one way to keep birds coming to your yard all winter long is by providing the basics they need: Food, shelter, and water. But it's not just about refilling a bird feeder in your yard. Cardinals, like many other species, prefer certain settings that make them feel more comfortable and safe around bird feeders. Hanging the feeder in a somewhat sheltered spot, particularly under or near trees, with somewhere to land nearby will result in more cardinals at the feeder.

Place the feeders downwind of areas where predators may hide, yet near enough to shrubs, trees, or other areas where cardinals can rest or take cover. Alternatively, just during winter time, consider placing a few feeders by your house or even on your porch or deck railing that might be more protected from snow. Keeping the feeders well above the ground can help prevent cats from reaching them, too. Using a feeder that's comfortable for cardinals to use — such as a tray or platform feeder — will keep them on the lookout near their new favorite feeding spot. Once you fill that feeder with the seeds they love best, they'll keep coming back for more, adding colorful cheer to your wintry backyard scene.