Attract Cardinals To Your Yard With This Simple Winter Trick (No Bird Feeder Needed)

Cardinals shelter and nest in well-protected areas. They prefer dense shrubs and bushes to birdhouses, for safety and privacy. They keep their nests relatively low, building nests 5 to 15 feet off the ground. You may find them hanging out in junipers or arbor vitae, and in dense shrubs near your house. Adding native trees and shrubs will keep the birds coming to your yard all winter long as they seek shelter. In addition, various easy-to-grow plants will draw cardinals to your yard. Consider sunflowers or flowering trees like dogwood or crabapple.

Winter brings its own complications, like blustery storms: An empty, cage-style suet feeder offers a solution that keeps materials in place on windy days, until a bird comes by to use them. You can also use something like a classic refillable wild bird nesting ball from Sara Setzer Feltworks. Fill either with gathered pine needles, raw untreated wool, or dried grass, then hang it somewhere within a bird's sight line — near feeders or natural feeding areas works well.

While the colorful birds love including animal fur in their nesting mix, only use pet fur you're sure hasn't been treated with chemicals like flea powder or shampoo, for a safer nest. Avoid leaving human hair, as not only is there the same risk of chemicals and dyes, but long strands can be dangerous, wrapping around young chicks. Once cardinals start scoping out a place to build their nest, give them space. Don't get too close to their project, as you don't want to scare them away.