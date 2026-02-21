Repurpose Your Old Trash Can Lid Into A Simple Birdbath
Sometimes a trash can lid lasts longer than the can it once topped. If that happens, you may be wondering what to do with that canless lid. It's actually ripe for repurposing into a pedestal-style birdbath. Once flipped over, trash can lids that are gently sloped on the sides emulate the basin of a birdbath. The areas near the edges are shallow enough for birds such as small songbirds that prefer shallow water. The center area is deeper for larger birds, and for birds that like to go all-in. All in all, a depth at the deepest point of around 2 inches works well for most backyard birds, which means a trash can lid is just about ideal. Of course, if you want to make an owl-friendly birdbath, you may have to find something a little deeper.
If you're using plastic, choose a lid that flexes easily, rather than one that feels brittle enough to crack. A flexible lid makes for a durable birdbath material to consider for harsh winters, whereas concrete or materials that crack easily may not make it through freeze and thaw cycles. Galvanized metal trash can lids, of course, are fairly durable throughout the seasons. The pedestal portion of your birdbath can be anything that stands upright, such as a 4-by-4 fence post, an old tree trunk or saguaro ribs, or you can reuse a pedestal from an old birdbath with a cracked basin.
Making a trash-can-lid birdbath
To repurpose a trash can lid into a standing birdbath, scrub the lid to ensure it's clean and safe for the birds. Use unscented dish soap and water and a scrub brush for the initial cleaning. A mixture of 10 parts water, 1 part bleach can be used to sanitize the lid. Rinse the lid out thoroughly with clean water afterwards. Remove any cords, labels, or extraneous plastic, and seal any leaks or holes before using.
Then it's just a matter of flipping your lid and placing it on a sturdy stand or post. If you're adhering the lid to something that's already standing, a good construction adhesive that works on plastic, like E6000, should do the trick. Use a level to ensure the basin is horizontal. If the lid has a raised handle in the center, use a wide PVC or metal pipe for your pedestal, or a hollow stand, so the handle fits inside and the lid sits flat. The rim of the stand then offer a surface for the adhesive.
If you want to mix things up, use a dome-shaped metal trash can lid as a ground birdbath, emulating a puddle. Dig a bowl-shaped pit, so the inverted lid fits just to the rim. Add rocks to fill part of the basin and provide perches. Keep any cats inside, as this bath leaves birds more vulnerable to predators. A trash can lid with texture will make a birdbath more comfortable for the birds. If yours has no texture, add some stones to give birds a stable place to stand without slipping. And you can even use a trash can lid to DIY your own recirculating birdbath fountain. Cut or drill a hole in the center and seal the fountain tight in place with hot glue.