Repurpose Your Old Trash Can Lid Into A Simple Birdbath

Sometimes a trash can lid lasts longer than the can it once topped. If that happens, you may be wondering what to do with that canless lid. It's actually ripe for repurposing into a pedestal-style birdbath. Once flipped over, trash can lids that are gently sloped on the sides emulate the basin of a birdbath. The areas near the edges are shallow enough for birds such as small songbirds that prefer shallow water. The center area is deeper for larger birds, and for birds that like to go all-in. All in all, a depth at the deepest point of around 2 inches works well for most backyard birds, which means a trash can lid is just about ideal. Of course, if you want to make an owl-friendly birdbath, you may have to find something a little deeper.

If you're using plastic, choose a lid that flexes easily, rather than one that feels brittle enough to crack. A flexible lid makes for a durable birdbath material to consider for harsh winters, whereas concrete or materials that crack easily may not make it through freeze and thaw cycles. Galvanized metal trash can lids, of course, are fairly durable throughout the seasons. The pedestal portion of your birdbath can be anything that stands upright, such as a 4-by-4 fence post, an old tree trunk or saguaro ribs, or you can reuse a pedestal from an old birdbath with a cracked basin.