Plant This Frost-Tolerant Flower As Winter Ends To Get A Jumpstart On Spring Gardening

Winter can be something of a slow season for gardeners. If you are among those champing at the bit to do a little gardening as winter enters its homestretch, sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima) may just be the solution. You can plant this frost-hardy flower as winter ends to get a jumpstart on spring gardening.

Sweet alyssum is a ground cover that puts forth a bouquet of small, white flowers known for their sweet scent. Inasmuch, there are practical reasons to plant sweet alyssum besides just giving you an excuse to work in your garden. For one, it is a powerful attractant for a variety of pollinators, which can benefit your lawn and garden. On the opposite side of that equation, it is also known to repel various pests, including aphids and the tomato hornworm, so it is a great companion plant to keep your tomatoes healthy and thriving. Others grow it simply for aesthetics, adding charm around a birdbath or depth and color to landscaping. Once established, the plant can endure winter with very little help, or they can overwinter indoors.

Sweet alyssum can be grown throughout most of the U.S., as it is capable of being cultivated in USDA hardiness zones 5 – 11. However, it may have a different growing cycle depending on where you live and the type of weather your area experiences in a given year. In the majority of the areas encompassed in zones 5-9, sweet alyssum is treated as a hardy annual, whereas in parts of zone 9, as well as zones 10-11, it can be a short-lived perennial. It's also worth noting that sweet alyssum is considered an invasive plant in certain areas of the U.S., being native to the Mediterranean region.