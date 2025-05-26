Successfully Start Seeds With A Clever Space-Saving Soil Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether utilizing a raised bed or in-ground garden, one of the biggest mistakes beginning gardeners make is planting too early. In order to avoid this, it is often a good idea to start plants inside, then transplanting them outdoors once the threat of frost has passed. However, although starting seeds indoors before the growing season officially begins can help avoid frost and ensure proper germination, it can also take up a lot of space in your house. Seed trays and containers require room — not just while they are in use starting seeds, but also while they are being stored for future use. You can do away with plastic containers once and for all by utilizing soil blocks, a clever space-saving soil trick for successfully starting seeds.

However, saving space isn't the only advantage this technique. Soil blocks are just what they sound like — cubes of soil compressed so that they hold their shape outside the confines of a container. Reducing plastics by not needing the containers in the first place is another perk. But the plant also benefits from the use of soil blocks. For one, there is no risk of overwatering seedlings as the excess water can simply drain out of the block. Roots that begin to extend beyond the block will also by naturally pruned, making for a healthier root structure. When it comes time to move the plants outdoors, there is less transplant shock since the entire block is simply placed in the new location, whether it's the ground or a larger container.

