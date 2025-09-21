Help Your Tomato Garden Thrive With These Small White Flowers

Tomatoes are one of the great joys of gardening, but they're also magnets for pests — especially the dreaded tomato hornworm. These large green caterpillars can strip a plant bare in a matter of days, leaving you frustrated! Fortunately, nature provides a charming way to keep these pests away from your tomatoes: sweet alyssum (Lobularia maritima). This low-growing ground cover produces clusters of delicate, honey-scented blossoms in shades of white, lavender, or pink. Beyond its graceful looks, this flowering companion plant can repel many pests naturally. When grown near tomatoes, they'll attract beneficial insects like ladybugs and lacewings, which prey on hornworm eggs and larvae. By attracting these natural predators into the garden, sweet alyssum can help stop infestations before they get out of control.

This beauty also offers additional benefits: it's loved by pollinators like bees and butterflies, doubles as a living mulch to suppress weeds, and helps soil retain moisture. With so many advantages packed into such a small plant, it's a smart addition to any tomato patch. Another bonus: Sweet alyssum is easy to grow. Just 4 to 6 inches tall, it can create a gorgeous flowering border to beautify your garden when planted alongside your tomatoes. You can start it from seed or pick up nursery-grown plants. As long as it's grown in well-draining soil with plenty of sun, you'll enjoy its blossoms and its garden-protecting benefits with very little effort on your part.