DIY A Clever Frozen Bird Feeder That Keeps Birds Coming To Your Yard In The Winter

As temperatures drop, your garden goes dormant, and it may feel as if there's little to do in your backyard until the last winter frost means it's time to plant. But while your plants may be sleeping, there are still your feathered friends to take care of. There are a few fun tips and tricks to keep local birds coming to your yard all winter long. Generally these projects involve providing food and water when resources are scarce. For species that don't mind a bit of cold weather, you can put together a whimsical frozen bird feeder using nothing but water, berries, and a bit of imagination. This project is eye-catching, functional, and easy to craft, making it ideal for gardeners, hobbyists, and children.

This frozen feeding station is a basically a bowl-shaped chunk of ice with a piece of twine frozen into the sides which works as a handle. The vessel can then be packed with seeds, nuts, and any other natural treats your native birds love. It should hold up well for as long as your region maintains freezing temps, and invite birds to partake in their natural foraging behavior by pecking, pulling, and exploring the ice to reveal food sources. Don't worry about your visitors freezing their feet from standing on the edges of the ice bowl either, as birds' feet have evolved to naturally regulate blood-flow for warmth. It's why ducks can stand around on ice without catching frostbite. This frozen bird feeder DIY is so easy, you can make several throughout the winter as the thermometer rises and falls.