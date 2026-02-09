The Last Winter Frost Date: What It Means For Your Planting Calendar

As winter winds down and most days are spent well above freezing, gardeners are penciling out their planting calendars around one date: the last frost. The last frost date is an estimate of an area's final wintery nip of below-freezing temperatures (32 degrees Fahrenheit). A sudden frost, and the corresponding temperatures, can damage, stunt, or even destroy tender spring transplants or germinating seeds. So, the last frost date for your area signals when it's safe to transplant or sow most seeds outdoors. It also helps determine what plants to choose, so they reach maturity within the length of your growing season (the period between the last frost and the first fall frost). Knowing the average last frost date for your area makes selecting plants, timing nursery starts, sowing outdoors, and transplanting all less challenging.

There are several online resources to find your last frost date. NOAA (the national weather service) has an interactive map providing the chances of freezing drop below 50 percent in your area. The Old Farmer's Almanac and The National Gardener's Association each use your ZIP code to generate a frost date chart. Searching online by your USDA Hardiness Zone also works. For gardeners starting from scratch, seed companies generally note when to sow seeds indoors or directly outdoors based on your date and location.

Generally speaking, mild climates in the southern U.S. often have their last freeze as early as February, but northerners need to wait closer to the end of April or May. Keep in mind that these dates are based on averaging historical weather data, and are also impacted by microclimates, urban landscapes, and other vagaries, so treat it as an estimate, keeping an eye on your local forecasts each season before transplanting.