Keep Birds Coming To Your Yard All Winter With A Berry-Rich Garden Layout

If you're missing your feathered friends this winter, there are some adjustments you can make to your yard and garden to encourage them to visit more often. One simple way to attract more birds is to hang a bird feeder, but for a more permanent solution consider creating a berry-focused garden layout. The idea is to create a dedicated area in your garden, like a personal berry patch, but for the birds.

How you design your berry garden is up to you, but there are some things to keep in mind. Consider what berry plants you'll be growing. There are many options, but in general you should look for native plants with berries or fruits that birds enjoy. It's also important to consider when each plant grows berries. If you want birds to visit all year long, you'll need shrubs that fruit in each season, creating a succession of food sources over time.

The sizes of your plants are also important. Varied sizes of bushes, small trees, and plants help create visual interest and a more dynamic garden environment. Taller plants can provide shade for smaller plants, and smaller plants can help crowd out weeds to protect the larger plants. However, you do need to consider where each plant will go. If you arrange your tallest berry shrubs at the front of the bed, you won't be able to see or reach any of the smaller shrubs and plants. Likewise, if the smaller plants need a lot of sun, they shouldn't be planted in the shade of the taller plants. Finally, if you opt for non-native plants, make certain they thrive in your USDA Hardiness Zone: There's no point in having a scrubby bush that bears little or no fruit each year.