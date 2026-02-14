3 Tough Flowers That Survive Frost And Bloom Beautifully

If you live in an area prone to harsh winter weather, late fall through early spring can sometimes feel like a never-ending cycle of protecting your plants and flowers whenever a frost advisory or freeze warning is issued. However, there are a number of flowering plants that need little to no help from you in order to make it through frosts and freezes. Among them are these three tough flowers that survive frost and bloom beautifully. In fact, their colorful blooms are often the first harbinger of spring and some even exhibit their colorful flowers throughout the winter months or while frost is still on the ground.

Among the most tenacious of these flowers are pansies (Viola x wittrockiana). Pansies can be grown in USDA hardiness zones 2 – 9 depending on the variety or cultivar, which is to say almost the entirety of the continental U.S. Pansies are perennials, although, north of zone 5, they may considered annuals or brought indoors for the winter. That aside, they are hardy flowers that make it through winter unscathed throughout their growing range. Some types will bloom twice in a year, while a few can even be counted on to flower during the winter months in zones 6 or higher. The time of year in which you plant your pansies will determine in which season they bloom. Planting in the fall, in the right zones, will give you blooms that winter and spring.