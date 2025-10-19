Add Frost-Tolerant Velvety Blooms To Your Garden With This Southern Winter Favorite

When the hot temperatures of summer start to cool off, you might think that the flower-planting season is over until next spring. The good news is that your blooming days don't have to be over. Late summer and early fall are excellent times to add some color to your garden by planting flowers that do well in cooler temps. There are several flower varieties that are frost-tolerant, such as the hybrid ice plant (Delosperma spp.), a daisy-like ground cover that will stun in any fall garden.

These late plantings mean you can enjoy colorful blooms well into the season when the rest of your garden is taking a break until spring. One ideal frost-tolerant flower to add to your fall garden lineup is the polyanthus primrose (Primula × polyantha). This lovely flower loves cooler temperatures and adds bursts of different shades of deep pinks, vivid purples, bright yellows, and vibrant reds to your garden that will complement the colors of fall nicely.

Although these delicate-looking flowers are perennials, polyanthus primroses will act more like annuals in southern regions with milder winters. Plant them in the fall for late winter and early spring blooms. This gives you the opportunity to have colorful, beautiful flowers even during the months most gardens are on the bare side. If your plant hardiness zone is anywhere from 3 to 8, you are in a region where polyanthus primroses will thrive with the right growing conditions.