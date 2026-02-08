Avoid Rock Salt Damage With An Easier-On-Your-Driveway Alternative

Urea is applied to driveways in pretty much the same manner as rock salt or other granule or pellet ice melts. That is to say you just spread the granules of urea over the surface of your icy driveway. Whenever possible, salt your driveway before you have to shovel snow. When using urea, you should apply at a rate of about 10 pounds per 100 square feet. Alternatively, you can spray liquid urea over the driveway.

While urea is the least damaging of all ice melts on concrete driveways, it does have some drawbacks. For starters, it is substantially more expensive than rock salt and even some alternative ice melts. Additionally, other traditional ice melts tend to be more effective at lower temperatures than urea, which loses its ability to melt ice around 15 degrees Fahrenheit, though some report it starts losing effectiveness by 25 degrees F.

However, the biggest threat of using urea as an ice melt has to do with the environment. Urea is often touted as an eco-friendly alternative because it is a natural compound. Although that is true, it can actually cause severe damage to your lawn and plants, as well as the surrounding eco-system if overused or used improperly. That is because urea is high in nitrogen. While nitrogen is a necessary for plant growth, too much can harm those same plants. Additionally, excess urea can wash into storm drains and gutters, eventually making its way into local waterways and causing additional harm. With that in mind, if you do use urea as an ice melt, it's a good idea to clean up excess granules as soon as the freeze is over.