Using Rock Salt To Melt Ice On Concrete? Make Sure To Avoid This Common Mistake
Rock salt a popular ice-melting materials option; it's budget friendly and completely natural (though it may be treated or enhanced with dyes and other chemicals like magnesium chloride). It's also what some communities choose to use salt instead of sand on their roads, making them safer in winter. It makes sense to grab a bag or bucket of rock salt and sprinkle it over your concrete driveway and sidewalks to prevent them from icing over. However, one common mistake people make with rock salt is just leaving it on the pavement where it eventually appears to vanish on its own.
But it's not actually vanishing: Concrete is porous, and the saltwater slurry created when rock salt mixes with melting snow and ice can soak into the concrete. The same properties which help salt melt ice, by lowering the freezing temperature of water, means it can draw moisture into the concrete, which then leads to expanding and contracting freeze-thaw cycles inside the concrete. This eventually causes damage such as cracks or flaking. Removing the salt, or the slushy mixture and icy chunks that have salt on them, rather than letting it linger on your sidewalk, is one way to help prevent such problems.
Another issue is that rock salt, also known as halite, loses its effectiveness the colder it gets, which means it takes more salt to melt less ice as the temperature drops. At 30 degrees Fahrenheit, a pound of salt melts a whopping 46 pounds of ice, but if that temperature drops to 0 F, 1 pound of salt only melts 4 pounds of ice. That makes it tempting to apply more salt, but too much salt can harm your lawn, as well as the concrete.
How to safely de-ice concrete
Once you've used rock salt and it's doing its job melting the ice-skating rink formerly known as your driveway, the best strategy is to clear that salted ice as it starts to melt. Grab a flathead shovel, an ice chopper, or even use a pitchfork to remove driveway ice once the salt "loosens" enough to get beneath a hunk of it. If the area is snowy or slushy, use a snow shovel — one of the best tools for snow removal — to scoop the salt-infused mixture off the concrete and place it atop a snow pile elsewhere.
Sweep any remaining salt hunks off of your steps, the sidewalk, and your driveway once salt is no longer needed. If there is a lot of salt leftover, use a dustpan to collect it so it won't runoff with the next rain, harming plants or soaking into the soil. It's best to only use small amounts of rock salt. The recommended amount is just 12 ounces of salt per 20 feet of the average driveway, according to the Salt Smart Collaborative, or 10 average sidewalk pavers.
Another option is to not use rock salt at all, and instead use an alternative de-icer that's safer for concrete, such as calcium chloride. Magnesium chloride is a safer de-icing material, and works at lower temperatures than rock salt. If what you're looking for is simply traction, consider using sand or grit instead, which will just become part of your soil mix if it runs off into the lawn or flowerbed (excessive sand can block drains, however, so also shovel or sweep it up when the ice is gone).