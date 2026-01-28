The Ice Melt Alternative That May Be Doing More Harm Than Good

When snow gets packed down, or temperatures drop suddenly, the driveway that was fairly passable yesterday may be an ice rink today. You could throw down some rock salt or other ice-melt, but maybe all you want is traction. Besides, rock salt may not be a good idea on concrete, as it can lead to problems down the road. One option for better driving or walking is to lay down cinders made from either coal ash or volcanic scoria. It's sometimes used as an alternative to sand, gravel, or salt. And while cities such as Vail, Colorado and Columbia, Missouri treat roads with cinders in winter, the solution has plenty of drawbacks.

The cinders used for winter traction are often made from granular byproducts of the coal industry, sometimes called bottom ash. It's an affordable option, particularly in coal country, that also shows up in bricks. It's also a way to decrease the waste or slag piles that build up around coal processing sites. The big issues with this kind of cinder gravel are that it's messy and unattractive, requires cleanup later on, and could potentially cause unwanted substances such as heavy metals to soak into the ground.

In regions like Vail or Flagstaff, Arizona, cinders are harvested from local deposits of volcanic scoria, and also used as road traction. Though it's a natural material (essentially jagged, porous lava rock), this version has its own issues. the rough sand or gravel can scratch cars and crack windshields when driving behind a snowplow or the vehicle that spreads cinders. It also gets ground down over time into a fairly abrasive dust. In either case, it's a lot like the rock salt vs. sand debate: Like sand, scoria cinders do not dissolve or go away on their own, and you don't want them washing into drainage systems.