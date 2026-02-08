The Striking Perennial Plant That'll Add Interesting Patterns To Your Shady Garden

Planting something new in your garden can be tricky. Between deciding what you want to plant, where you want to plant it, how well it will grow in your yard, and how it will look next to the plants around, there is a lot to consider when it comes to making additions. As such, the shaded parts of your garden, tucked away in the corner or up against your home, can often go overlooked due the difficulty to find the right plants to fit and also grow well in the shade. In warm climates, where they can be grown as perennials, the darker corners of your garden may end up being your favorite spot once you have planted cane begonias.

Cane begonias, also widely known as angel wing begonias for some variety's leaf shapes, is a type of begonia with approximately 81 different species to choose from. With common types including the 'Looking Glass' and the 'Gryphon,' cane begonias are a diverse group of species that can have a variety of flower colors, including pink, red, and white, and a range of leaf shapes and patterns. Most known for their spotted leaves, these flowers are native to the Brazilian rainforest where they grow in the shade of the canopy. As such, these beautiful plants will make the perfect newcomer to your shady garden. In addition to their beauty, you can lure hummingbirds to your yard with a must-try garden combination that includes begonias.

If you don't have a very shady garden, but want a home for cane begonias anyway, you can create a natural shade and privacy in your backyard with a tree canopy. If planting trees might not work out great for your garden, you can also protect your shade-loving plants from the harsh sun with this fun DIY.