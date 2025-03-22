Protect Your Shade-Loving Plants From The Harsh Sun With This Fun DIY

Don't make the mistake that beginning gardeners make way too often and forget to add shade for your plants when you need to. The hot summer sun can be brutal on tender plants, especially young seedlings or species that thrive in the shade. But you don't need to spend a lot of money to protect them from the harsh sun. With a simple DIY project, you can create a fun and unique shade scarf to install over shade-loving plants. This DIY works for all types of gardeners, whether you want to protect young tomato transplants during a heat wave or you want semi-permanent shade for shade-loving varieties of ferns and groundcovers.

Before you get to work assembling your makeshift shade canopy, you'll need a few supplies. You might be able to grab some of this from around the house, like old scarves or light, airy t-shirts or towels. If you don't have any old scarves or lightweight material, you can find shade cloth options on Amazon, like this Royal Shade 10FT x 10FT 30% Black Shade Cloth for $19.99. The end result will not be as whimsical or affordable, but you will get the job done to protect your plants all the same. Along with the fabric, you will need four stakes to secure the fabric shade onto. These should be taller than the height of your plants and preferably made out of a sturdy material like wood.