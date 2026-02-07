Stay Warm While Car Camping With A Simple And Affordable DIY Trick

Creating effective, efficient window insulation panels is pretty simple. Although it can made from a variety of materials, most car campers and van life enthusiasts agree a roll of Reflectix bubble pack insulation, or a similar brand, is the best option for this purpose. This material has a shiny, reflective side, and a dark side. So, it can both reflect and absorb sun. During the winter months, placing the black side out and reflective side in will retain heat from within the vehicle while absorbing heat from the daytime sunlight.

To make your panels, trace the outline of each window in your vehicle onto butcher paper. Then, cut out that tracing to make a stencil which can then be traced onto your a piece of Reflectix or other insulating material. Cut the Reflectix slightly larger than your windows; when the panels are pushed into the window frame, the excess material holds them in place. It may take a bit of trimming and experimenting to find exactly what size fits just right. So, start with a larger cutout and shave a bit off at a time until you find the right size so that the panel holds in place flat against the glass. If you like, you can also customize them with holes cut out to fit small electric fans to allow airflow as needed.

A particularly nice feature with this sort of DIY insulation is portability. The panels are lightweight, and when folded, take up very little space, which is always at a premium when it comes to car camping. Additionally, those living in areas prone to heavy snow can pack them with their emergency supplies, in case they are ever stuck in their car and need to stay warm.