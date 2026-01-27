Car Campers Use This Unexpected Trick To Stay Warm On Chilly Winter Nights

Cracking the window sounds simple enough, but Reddit threads suggest the hack can use some customizing depending on the weather, your preferences, and the age of the rig. Newer vehicles tend to be better sealed and may need more venting than older vehicles. One Redditor on r/carcamping said a one-inch opening works for them when it's cold, while another warned that this trick only works if there's some air movement. YouTubers Chris and Emilie use a small portable battery bank-powered fan in their Honda Pilot (a technique also recommended on r/carcamping). You can also score a little airflow from your car's vents (if they're mechanical): Set them to receive outside — rather than recirculated — air before you call it a night.

Some experienced car campers suggest cross-ventilation helps with airflow, especially if there's a breeze. On the other hand, if there's precipitation or fog, cracked windows may let in more moisture than they let out. The best solution for that is to install rain guards prior to your road trip. Besides rain and snow, bugs are another potential intruder with cracked windows that can be solved by DIYing some mesh window covers, or you can buy interior window covers, which also add a little privacy.

There are other winter car camping tricks to keep things warm and reduce humidity in the car. include loading up on warm food and beverages, using dessicants like Camco dehumidifier moisture absorber pellets, and blasting the heat just before bed. And of course, you want to bring the essential gear for winter camping: Dress in insulated layers and use sleeping pads or mattresses rated for winter camping. Look for R-values above 5 for pads and mattresses and sleeping bags with ratings adequate for the forecasted lows (it will say it on the bag).