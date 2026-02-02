De-Ice Your Driveway In Record Time: Here's The Fastest Way To Do It
Throughout the winter months, whenever freezing weather is on the way, a flurry of activity is set in motion as homeowners attempt to prepare for the arrival of harsh conditions. A major concern for many is dealing with icy driveways and sidewalks. Although pre-treating your driveway with liquid de-icer can help prevent it from filling with snow or getting too slick, that doesn't always happen. Furthermore, even when you do pre-treat your driveway, severe conditions over a prolonged period may still result in an icy driveway. Regardless of how it happened, if you need to de-ice your sidewalks and driveway quickly, calcium chloride is the fastest way to do it, even in sub-zero temperatures. It's a salt alternative that makes removing snow and ice easier.
Of the half-dozen most common kinds of ice melt products utilized for residential uses, calcium chloride not only acts the fastest, but also works in the coldest temperatures. It can melt ice from your driveway in temperatures as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, it melts ice on contact, meaning it begins working the moment you spread it out on your driveway.
Calcium chloride melts ice fast, but has some drawbacks
Use calcium chloride pellets same way you would use rock salt and other solid ice melt products. Basically, you sprinkle a thin layer evenly across your driveway. Although it is applied the same way as salt and other ice melts, it works a bit differently. Whether you use the traditional deicer as common table salt or as rock salt, sodium chloride works by lowering the temperature at which water will freeze. So, instead of a solid sheet of ice when the temperatures drop, you will have a slushy brine on your drive. Calcium chloride also absorbs moisture, creating a brine solution. However, as the water and calcium chloride mix, it triggers a reaction that radiates heat, causing it to actively melt ice.
While calcium chloride is more efficient and effective in a wider range of temperatures, that performance comes at a cost — quite literally. On average, calcium chloride ice melt products, such as Pellets of Fire, are substantially more expensive than rock salt. Additionally, although it is not as harmful as salt, it can still corrode metal and cause damage to concrete, asphalt, and lawns. With that in mind, it is essential to follow the instructions on the container and not over-apply calcium chloride products. Another downside is that calcium chloride can leave a slippery, slime-like residue. So, you may need to utilize additional traction products such as sand, sawdust, or kitty litter to help prevent slips and falls.