De-Ice Your Driveway In Record Time: Here's The Fastest Way To Do It

Throughout the winter months, whenever freezing weather is on the way, a flurry of activity is set in motion as homeowners attempt to prepare for the arrival of harsh conditions. A major concern for many is dealing with icy driveways and sidewalks. Although pre-treating your driveway with liquid de-icer can help prevent it from filling with snow or getting too slick, that doesn't always happen. Furthermore, even when you do pre-treat your driveway, severe conditions over a prolonged period may still result in an icy driveway. Regardless of how it happened, if you need to de-ice your sidewalks and driveway quickly, calcium chloride is the fastest way to do it, even in sub-zero temperatures. It's a salt alternative that makes removing snow and ice easier.

Of the half-dozen most common kinds of ice melt products utilized for residential uses, calcium chloride not only acts the fastest, but also works in the coldest temperatures. It can melt ice from your driveway in temperatures as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, it melts ice on contact, meaning it begins working the moment you spread it out on your driveway.