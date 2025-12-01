The Simple Salt Alternative That'll Make Removing Snow And Ice Easier

If you live in a cold climate, you're likely already bracing for another snow and ice-filled winter season. This means winterizing your garden, trading your lawn mower for a snow blower, and purchasing large quantities of sand or rock salt to melt the ice off of your driveway, steps, and walkways. If ice is a constant headache for you, and you feel that salt and sand just aren't cutting it, there might be a helpful alternative, known as calcium chloride.

Homeowners have increasingly shifted to calcium chloride pellets over sand in recent years, thanks to the former's ability to soak up moisture from the air, allowing it to dissolve ice quickly and effectively in a brief amount of time. This chemical compound is made from a combination of chloride and calcium ions, which work together to drop the freezing point of any water that they come into contact with. This causes the formula to break down ice at temps as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit.

The compound is similar to rock salt, AKA sodium chloride, but much more effective at making snow removal easier in sub-zero temps. Furthermore, calcium chloride is sold in a smooth, spherical pellet form, which is capable of activating upon contact with moisture and generating its own heat. To utilize this miracle solution, simply disperse a few hefty shakes or shovels-full of calcium chloride pellets across patches of ice, and watch as they break down thick sheets like tissue paper.