This Simple Mulching Method Helps Lavender Plants Survive Winter Frost

If you're an avid home gardener, you've probably spent your fair share of harsh winters wondering how to protect your plants from snow damage. Some perennials can be potted and transferred indoors, while others go dormant, springing right back to life when the summer comes around. But some, like lavender, require extra attention, especially when frosts hit. In the case of lavender, the best thing you can do during the winter months is add a layer of fresh, insulating mulch to the top soil. Doing so should help to encourage a dry, well-drained soil, which lavender plants need in order to survive. This is best achieved with coarse, inorganic mulches, such as pea gravel, oyster shells, or even eggshells repurposed to feed lavender. It's especially important for Spanish lavender (Lavendula stoechas), adapted to a Mediterranean climate, but also for cooler-weather French lavender (Lavendula dentata).

The vibrant, purple-tinged plant blooms brightest when kept in warm, dry soil, which can be difficult to maintain in parts of the country that receive snow or freezing rain. While there's not usually much you can do to regulate soil temperatures during the dog days of winter, a high-quality mulch can ease the burden of soggy soil, by retaining some of the moisture and protecting the plant roots from feeling the brunt of the cold frost. When employed properly, mulch also offers protection against weeds, and limestone gravel in particular can provide a bit of alkalinity to the soil, which both Spanish and French lavender prefer. Before you barrel ahead with any old bag of mulch, be sure to consider your plant's specific needs. There are a number of details which should be observed to ensure you're giving your lavender plants the best fighting chance against the cold.