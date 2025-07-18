How To Repurpose Eggshells For Thriving Lavender Plants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When caring for the menagerie of plants in your garden, you may find that lavender is a bit of an odd duck. Unlike a host of other flora, it doesn't love soil that's rich in nutrients and slightly acidic. Instead, it prefers slightly alkaline pH and zero NPK fertilizer, a common garden revitalizer whose nitrogen can lead to fewer lavender flowers, a weaker aroma, and increased disease risk. The only nutrient lavender likely to crave is calcium, which reminds it of the chalky soils of its Mediterranean homeland. They tend to contain lots of this mineral. You can boost the calcium content of your lavender's soil for free by incorporating eggshells, which are primarily composed of calcium carbonate. If you prepare and disperse them correctly, they'll gradually deliver calcium to your lavender while enhancing your soil's structure and raising its pH level slightly. Since the shells take a while to break down, the key is convincing them to release calcium sooner rather than later.

Before incorporating any amendments into your garden soil, perform a test that measures nutrient and pH levels. This will tell you what you should add and how much you're likely to need. Contact a local cooperative extension office for a soil test, or order a product like the MySoil test kit, which checks your soil's pH and concentrations of more than a dozen different nutrients. If it looks like the soil surrounding your lavender would benefit from more calcium or a higher pH, gather eggshells and prepare them for your garden. It's best to amass a few dozen shells, rinse them, and let them dry before processing them further.