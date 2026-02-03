Is Your Snow-Covered Roof At Risk Of Collapse? Here Are Signs To Look Out For

To make sure your roof is holding up under the snow's pressure, check your attic for leaks in the ceiling or examine anywhere overhead if you have an unfinished attic. A leak may show up as a damp or discolored area on exposed insulation. If you spot a leak, have your roof inspected once it's cleared to prevent the situation from getting worse. If you've heard creaking, popping sounds or other unusual noises, the snow could be impacting your roof. The same holds true for new cracks or sagging of beams or the ceilings in your home.

After the snow stops and your roof is visible again, it's important to look for external signs of sagging or damage if you've seen (or heard) anything unusual inside your home. Check to see if there are areas of drooping or dislodged gutters. Misaligned eaves are also an indication that your roof could be at risk. Even if you don't spot any visual cues but you've heard concerning noises coming from beams and rafters, you should hire an inspector to assess your roof's condition.

Remember that prevention is key and with winter weather already here, you should prepare your roof for heavy snow. Inspecting it before those piles of snow arrive could at least give you clues that your roof isn't in its best shape. And if the snow is already piling up, clear it off to lessen the stress. If you can't reach or don't have the proper tools, a long rope comes in handy for removing snow from a sloped roof.