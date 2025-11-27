Winter Weather Is Already Starting. How To Prepare Your Roof For Heavy Snow

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With winter weather starting, it is only a matter of time before snow and freezing conditions are on the way. For those in regions that traditionally receive substantial snowfall, that means getting homes ready for the harsh winter weather. One of the biggest dangers to your home is weight of snow on your rooftop, which can cause issues ranging from water leaking into your house to the entire roof sagging or collapsing. Knowing how to prepare your roof for heavy snow is the key to preventing such disastrous impacts. That process can involve an arrays of tasks ranging from simple (such as cleaning gutters) to major (like shoring up structural supports) depending on the current state of your roof.

The first thing to do is inspect and assess your roof's current condition. A quick assessment will let you know if there additional jobs, beyond regular maintenance, to be completed before the snowy season begins. As you survey your roof, look for any soft or sagging areas. Should you notice such trouble spots, a closer look is required to determine if there is damage to the decking or supports. Any issues should be taken care of ASAP, as these problems will only be exacerbated with the weight of snow and ice, and the subsequent meltwater. The good news is, many newer homes built in areas with regular, heavy snowfall are constructed with reinforced roofs and other structural features designed to protect them.

While looking over your rooftop, keep an eye out for damaged or missing shingles. Again, these should be addressed immediately, as they can lead to water leaks and other major problems once the snow starts. Also inspect the seals on your flashing and around chimneys and vents, Resealing areas that look damaged or worn.