The Roof Snow Removal Trick That May Be Worth The Effort
When the snow falls day after day, those piles add up quickly. Even if you've cleared it regularly from your driveway and know most of the clever hacks that make snow removal easier, you could be forgetting one important area: the roof. Snow buildup can cause structural damage if the snow starts melting and water gets under the shingles, only to freeze again when temperatures drop. Thawing and refreezing could also cause gutter ice dams, which should be safely removed with an easy solution. Heavy, deep snow also adds a lot of weight, which in extreme cases could cause a roof collapse, particularly on older homes. Climbing onto a roof to remove heavy snow with a shovel or other tool can be unsafe for numerous reasons, from slips and falls to getting caught in heavy, sliding snow. So now what? One handy way to remove rooftop snow is with a large amount of rope as the snow-clearing tool by guiding it around and under snowfall to separate it from the roof. Getting the rope up there safely could call for some childhood-style fun.
Look for a sturdy rope that's longer than the area you need to clear, such as the entire width of your house or garage, plus enough extra on each side for people on the ground to pull either end of the rope while standing on the ground, and at a distance from the structure. A rope that's 1/4-inch thick or so with a little weight to it works well, but not one that's too heavy and bulky to throw over the roof. It's worth noting that the rope method works best with a moderate roof pitch, since gravity is a big part of the process that pulls the snow down.
How to get rope over the roof to clear snow
To get the rope over the roof, tie a bulky knot at one end, then throw that end over the roof so it lands on the other side, far enough down for someone to grasp it. On the typical home, this tricks works from side-to-side over one slope of the roof rather than across the ridge, trying to clear two slopes from front yard to back yard. There's no need to be near the peak of the roof; even halfway up can get the job started. You can do parts of the roof, if doing an entire slope isn't possible.
If you're not able to get the rope all the way over, tie a heavy, large bolt or similar object to the thrown end to make it travel farther. Or borrow a rock climbing trick, and make a throwline: Toss a thin string or cord, weighted at one end, over the roof. Then tie the larger rope to the string and pull it over.
Once a friend has a good grip on their end of the rope, take turns tugging at it back and forth as if sawing through the accumulated snow. Over time, large amounts of snow will slide off the roof. Be sure you both stand far enough away so avalanches don't hit you. Repeat the process with other areas such as the porch roof, the back of the roof, and dormers. Be mindful of gutters so you don't snag them. Also pay attention to your footing as you work, as the snow may be deep enough to cover small shrubs or other items in your footpath. You want to step particularly carefully if you've covered them to rescue those plants after an unexpected snowfall.