The Roof Snow Removal Trick That May Be Worth The Effort

To get the rope over the roof, tie a bulky knot at one end, then throw that end over the roof so it lands on the other side, far enough down for someone to grasp it. On the typical home, this tricks works from side-to-side over one slope of the roof rather than across the ridge, trying to clear two slopes from front yard to back yard. There's no need to be near the peak of the roof; even halfway up can get the job started. You can do parts of the roof, if doing an entire slope isn't possible.

If you're not able to get the rope all the way over, tie a heavy, large bolt or similar object to the thrown end to make it travel farther. Or borrow a rock climbing trick, and make a throwline: Toss a thin string or cord, weighted at one end, over the roof. Then tie the larger rope to the string and pull it over.

Once a friend has a good grip on their end of the rope, take turns tugging at it back and forth as if sawing through the accumulated snow. Over time, large amounts of snow will slide off the roof. Be sure you both stand far enough away so avalanches don't hit you. Repeat the process with other areas such as the porch roof, the back of the roof, and dormers. Be mindful of gutters so you don't snag them. Also pay attention to your footing as you work, as the snow may be deep enough to cover small shrubs or other items in your footpath. You want to step particularly carefully if you've covered them to rescue those plants after an unexpected snowfall.