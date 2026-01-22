Raking Snow Off The Roof: Here's What To Know About Proper Safety & Technique

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Clearing snow is on the list of winter chores if you live where there's a fair amount of snowfall expected each year. But it can involve more than just brushing off your car and shoveling your driveway. Snow piled on the roof adds a lot of weight, and could lead to buckling or ice dams caused by melting snow and freezing water around the lower edges of the roof. Climbing up on the roof is dangerous. Instead, a roof rake offers the opportunity to clear the lower perimeter of your roofline while you stand safely on the ground. In fact, a roof rake is one of those tools that makes clearing snow easier than ever.

As with most tools, however, there are ways to handle a roof rake safely. Using the proper technique and standing safely out of the snow's path as it drops will ensure it doesn't land on you, and that you won't accidentally damage your roof. If you're concerned about the ice dams that form on your roof and gutters, clearing snow whenever it gets to 6 inches deep or so is a good general guideline. Wet snow weighs up to six times as much as fluffy snow, so keep that mind also, when deciding it's time to start raking.

Always work from the bottom of the roof when getting started, so you're not straining yourself or bringing down a mountain of snow all at once. Avoid dinging gutters as much as possible, and be gentle on the roof itself. If you're dealing with a tall, peaked roof that's difficult to completely rake, using rope to remove snow may be worth your effort.