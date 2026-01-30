Emergency Plumbing: What To Do When Outdoor Pipes Freeze

With ice and snow piling up across the U.S., it's important to know how to keep your home safe. You may already be on top of protecting your plants from snow damage, but what about your pipes? If you have any outdoor, unexposed pipes for a beautiful DIY water fountain, a simple garden hose, or an above-ground waterline, they can freeze when the temperature drops. This is also true of exposed pipes in crawlspaces and unheated garages. This could cause minor problems — temporarily stopping the flow of water — or major issues if the pipes burst. Preparing your faucets and pipes for winter weather in advance is the best solution. But if they are already frozen, there are a few steps you can take to minimize the damage.

The first thing to do is turn off the water at the pipe's source. This prevents more water from flowing into the pipe, which could increase the risk of a burst pipe as ice and pressure continue to build. Additionally, if a pipe bursts and the water is still on when it thaws, you could have major flooding to clean up. There should be a main shutoff valve in or near your home if you can close off a specific. It should be located either near your main water line or your home's water meter. It's a good idea to get to know your pipes well before the weather turns, so you know what to expect going forward. While you're at it, look for signs of damage or leaks, as these will need additional repairs.