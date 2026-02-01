Repurpose An Old Glass Jar Into A Simple Bird Feeder In Minutes

To make the feeder, take a clean glass jar without a label on it, then set a wooden spoon along the side of the jar so the spoon sticks out at both ends. An unadorned wooden spoon is safest for birds, but it can be painted beforehand using a non-toxic paint if desired.

As you set the spoon along the jar, the shallow bowl of the spoon should face the mouth of the jar. Secure the spoon by wrapping craft wire around both the spoon and the jar neck. When wrapped, the spoon should stick out beyond the top and bottom of the jar. Wrap and knot the rope around the top and bottom of the jar, then connect those points with an additional loop to hang the feeder securely.

Fill the feeder with your favorite birdseed blend or black oil sunflower seed to offer a high-energy meal for birds. To attract bluebirds, use mealworms. A shepherd's hook makes it easy to hang multiple feeders, or to pair a feeder with a hanging basket. If you've enjoyed this project, Mason jars can also be repurposed into farmhouse-style bird feeders designed for tabletops.