Repurpose Your Empty Mason Jars And Turn Them Into Stylish Bird Feeders

Much like the birds in any given community, the variety of bird feeders hanging in the same locale is expansive. Virtually any vessel that's durable, capable of dispensing seeds, and is easy to refill can be turned into a bird feeder. The birds don't care if the feeder came from a pricey shop or if you made it yourself; as long as they have snacks available when they want them, they're happy. Crafting items such as bird feeders can bring people happiness as well. Forget about building something out of wood: This DIY repurposes Mason jars, which you may already have in the back of a kitchen cupboard. You won't even need lids for the jars. In this rendition of a bird feeder, the jar holds the seed reserves while a chicken feeder serves as the buffet station for any bird that visits for a quick bite. This Little Giant baby chick feeder base fits a one-quart Mason jar. Similar models are available in colorful plastic, but since this one should last longer, since it is metal and squirrels can't chew through it.

One nice feature about this type of feeder is that it'll hold any variety of bird seed, including the various seed and nut blends favored by chickadees, nuthatches, and blue jays. Add chia seeds to your bird feeder with any birdseed blend for to boost bird nutrition. Since the jar is transparent, you'll easily know when the feeder needs refilled, too. It's also easy to clean this bird feeder from time to time, as the base portion comes apart and the whole thing only consists of two parts.