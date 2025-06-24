Repurpose Your Empty Mason Jars And Turn Them Into Stylish Bird Feeders
Much like the birds in any given community, the variety of bird feeders hanging in the same locale is expansive. Virtually any vessel that's durable, capable of dispensing seeds, and is easy to refill can be turned into a bird feeder. The birds don't care if the feeder came from a pricey shop or if you made it yourself; as long as they have snacks available when they want them, they're happy. Crafting items such as bird feeders can bring people happiness as well. Forget about building something out of wood: This DIY repurposes Mason jars, which you may already have in the back of a kitchen cupboard. You won't even need lids for the jars. In this rendition of a bird feeder, the jar holds the seed reserves while a chicken feeder serves as the buffet station for any bird that visits for a quick bite. This Little Giant baby chick feeder base fits a one-quart Mason jar. Similar models are available in colorful plastic, but since this one should last longer, since it is metal and squirrels can't chew through it.
One nice feature about this type of feeder is that it'll hold any variety of bird seed, including the various seed and nut blends favored by chickadees, nuthatches, and blue jays. Add chia seeds to your bird feeder with any birdseed blend for to boost bird nutrition. Since the jar is transparent, you'll easily know when the feeder needs refilled, too. It's also easy to clean this bird feeder from time to time, as the base portion comes apart and the whole thing only consists of two parts.
How to make a Mason jar bird feeder
To make this farmhouse-chic bird feeder, fill the Mason jar with your favorite wild bird seed blend. While holding the chick feeder base upside down, twist the mouth of the jar tightly onto the threaded feeder base. Flip the assemblage upright and some of the seed will travel down into the base, for easy access to any birds that come upon it. As-is, this feeder could be set on an otherwise unused patio table or chair. Or mount it to the top of a deck post with hook-and-loop tape. If used on a table or the ground, it will attract birds that are usually ground feeders, such as towhees and grosbeaks. It's a convenient style for birds that don't enjoy clinging to perches on tube feeders.
You can also create a hanger for the feeder by wrapping twine or sturdy wire around the bottle, making a loop at the top to connect it to a hook or a loop of twine on a tree branch. To make a more weatherproof version, give the entire feeder a rain roof by adhering an old pot lid to the former bottom of the Mason jar. Use a two-part, outdoor-rated epoxy or construction adhesive for best results. The handle of the pot lid is a convenient place to add a loop of twine to hang the feeder. To attract more songbirds to your yard, add a birdbath nearby and fill the feeder with a songbird blend that includes fruits and seeds. Make more than one Mason jar feeder and hang them in separate areas of your yard, each with its own seed blend, to draw in different species.