The Clever Solution That'll Allow You To Add Multiple Bird Feeders To Your Yard

Adding a bird feeder is one of the simplest ways to get birds to flock to your yard. Adding two or more feeders increases the variety of birds you might see, provided each one offers food blends geared towards specific species. A mixture of seeds, nuts, and dried fruit attracts songbirds to your yard, while mealworms are a delectable treat for bug-devouring birds such as bluebirds, wrens, chickadees, and kinglets. If you enjoy seeing the lovely lemon yellow hue of goldfinches, a sock-style feeder filled with black thistle seed is a favorite that other finches and small birds also appreciate.

Even with a variety of different feeder styles, there's no need to build permanent structures to hang them. A shepherd's hook pole with at least two hooks allows you to hang more than one feeder from the same pole. Some models, such as this one by Highpro, offer even more hooks for additional feeders, some wind chimes, or even hanging baskets full of gorgeous blooms. With a little planning, feeders hung from shepherd's hooks can be a pleasing way to bring in the birds. You don't necessarily need to insert the shepherd's hooks in the ground, either. Instead, use them in a potted display of your favorite outdoor plants.