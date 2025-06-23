The Clever Solution That'll Allow You To Add Multiple Bird Feeders To Your Yard
Adding a bird feeder is one of the simplest ways to get birds to flock to your yard. Adding two or more feeders increases the variety of birds you might see, provided each one offers food blends geared towards specific species. A mixture of seeds, nuts, and dried fruit attracts songbirds to your yard, while mealworms are a delectable treat for bug-devouring birds such as bluebirds, wrens, chickadees, and kinglets. If you enjoy seeing the lovely lemon yellow hue of goldfinches, a sock-style feeder filled with black thistle seed is a favorite that other finches and small birds also appreciate.
Even with a variety of different feeder styles, there's no need to build permanent structures to hang them. A shepherd's hook pole with at least two hooks allows you to hang more than one feeder from the same pole. Some models, such as this one by Highpro, offer even more hooks for additional feeders, some wind chimes, or even hanging baskets full of gorgeous blooms. With a little planning, feeders hung from shepherd's hooks can be a pleasing way to bring in the birds. You don't necessarily need to insert the shepherd's hooks in the ground, either. Instead, use them in a potted display of your favorite outdoor plants.
How to hang multiple bird feeders with shepherd's hooks
While it may be tempting to put a shepherd's hook with bird feeders just about anywhere, that's not always a good idea. Keep them about 10 feet away from trees to keep squirrels from jumping from a branch to the feeder; squirrels are acrobatic enough to attempt just about any move to get to a potential snack source. It's also a good idea to keep the feeders 10 feet away from shrubs or places where predators such as cats may lurk. Once you've found an ideal location, hold the pole vertically upright and use your foot to press the bottom prongs of the shepherd's hook into the ground. Step on the horizontal bar to harness your own weight to ensure the pole is firmly planted in the ground.
To use a shepherd's hook on a paved patio, place it in a wide planter, such as an empty wine barrel bottom, packed about eight inches deep with dirt, or some gravel for drainage, and then dirt. Add your favorite plants that enjoy full sun. Most spilled seed will fall into the planter rather than getting all over the yard or patio. If desired, add a matching pot with its own shepherd's hook and position the two at opposite ends of the patio for a symmetrical look. Hang different feeders from the hooks, such as a DIY hummingbird feeder made from a soy sauce bottle. It's a good idea to spread out feeders offering the same types of food, as birds can be territorial over their personal dining stations.